$57,000 lottery ticket sold at Brooklyn grocery store

he New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 17 TAKE 5 drawing.

The ticket, worth $57,290, was purchased at ACOSTA GROCERY STORE located at 313 WILSON AVENUE in BROOKLYN.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.



