6-year-old Lacey girl appointed honorary police officer on birthday by chief

Last Thursday, May 13, 2021, the Lacey Township Police Department was honored to meet with 6 year-old Hazel from Lacey Township and celebrate her 6th birthday. Hazel met with Lacey Police Officer Michael Hutman, who taught her how to utilize the emergency lights, sirens, and PA system in his patrol vehicle (see attached photos). Police Chief Michael C. DiBella appointed Hazel as an honorary special police officer for the Lacey Township Police Department and looks forward to her serving our community.



