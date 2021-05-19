$9.6 million Pick Six winner in Piscataway

One lucky ticket matched all six numbers drawn for the Monday, May 17, Pick-6 drawing winning the $9.2 million annuity jackpot. The cash value of the ticket is more than $7.2 million. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Stop Food Store, 1665 Stelton Rd., Piscataway in Middlesex County. The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

Executive Director James Carey announced, “We are excited to meet the winner of this $9.2 million jackpot prize and learn how it will impact their life!”

In addition to the jackpot winner, 14 ticketholders won $3,241 for correctly matching five out of the six white balls drawn. Three of those tickets were purchased with XTRA, multiplying the prizes to $12,964.

The winning numbers for the Monday, May 17, drawing were: 09, 12, 29, 34, 35 and 48. The XTRA Multiplier was: 04. The jackpot for the Pick-6 game has reset to $2 million. The next drawing will be held Thursday, May 20.



