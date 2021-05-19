Arrest made in weekend shooting in Passaic

PASSAIC, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman announce that based upon an investigation by the Passaic Police Department, in conjunction with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Giovanni Massallo, 30-year-old from Passaic, New Jersey was arrested in relation to a shooting incident that took place on May 16, 2021, in the area of Aspen Place and State Street, Passaic, New Jersey.

Giovanni Massallo is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, First Degree and Certain Person not to Possess a Weapon, Second Degree. On May 16, 2021, members of the Passaic Police Department were dispatched to the area of Aspen Place and State Street on a report of shots fired.

Based on the investigation, Giovanni Massallo was identified as a participant in the shooting and was arrested and charged by the Passaic Police Department that same evening. The sentencing exposure for Giovanni Massallo on First Degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun is 10-20 years New Jersey State Prison and on Second Degree Certain Person Not to Possess a Weapon it is 5-10 years New Jersey State Prison with 5 years before parole eligibility. The State has filed a motion for pretrial detention that will be heard by a Superior Court Judge.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.



