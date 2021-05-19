Beautiful Dog Runs in Front of Woman’s Car and totally falls in love

A woman driving her car spotted a dog running towards her. She got out of her car and looked around but there were no houses. This beautiful dog was most likely dumped out of a car. She decided to take the dog home with her.

Instantly Pupito and Maison had an unbreakable bond. The dog slowly warmed up to her and finally learned to love again.

Watch this adorable story below.


