Carjacking couple facing ten felony charges after wild spree

An armed carjacking and stolen car incident that sparked a law enforcement pursuit from Walton County to Fort Walton Beach ended with two suspects in custody for a total of ten felony counts and three misdemeanor charges between the pair by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The OCSO has charged 18-year old Elijah Jones of Fort Walton Beach with five counts of hit and run, fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of persons or property, displaying a weapon during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, resisting an officer, and driving without a valid license.





A passenger in the stolen truck, 23-year old Megan Frazier of Niceville, is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of heroin, and resisting an officer.

Deputies say Jones hit five vehicles at different times during a pursuit that went from State Road 285 south, across the Mid-Bay Bridge, through Destin, across Okaloosa Island and into downtown Fort Walton Beach. Spike strips were deployed by an OCSO deputy near Destin but Jones continued into Fort Walton Beach before crashing into two vehicles and causing injuries to two people.





Two additional individuals and an OCSO deputy had also been hurt after the suspect made an overt action on Highway 98 near Destin’s Marler Bridge that caused an unavoidable collision. The civilians were taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment and the deputy went to a medical clinic. While fleeing across Okaloosa Island, Jones also opened the driver’s door and threw out a handgun, which was recovered.

A second firearm was found inside the truck. Both Jones and Frazier had tried to run from the crash site but were taken into custody.

“The teamwork displayed by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and our deputies to stop these dangerous individuals, who both have extensive prior criminal records, is an outstanding example of professionalism and dedication to duty,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden. “Those involved or injured are in our prayers for healing from this event.”