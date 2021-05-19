Charges filed against arsonist who killed his mom then tried to burn down house

Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna announce that Anthony Citro, age 41, of 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East, Denville NJ has been charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and second-degree Aggravated Arson. The defendant was charged on a warrant complaint and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

It is alleged that at approximately 7:24 a.m. on May 17, 2021, law enforcement received a 9-1-1 call regarding a fire at 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East, Denville NJ. Upon arrival to the scene, law enforcement officers located Anthony Citro outside the residence, with apparent blood on his clothing. Smoke was observed coming from the residence. Members of the Denville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, which was later determined to be incendiary. While suppressing the fire, the body of a deceased female was located inside the residence. The female was identified as Eileen Citro, age 68, the defendant’s mother. The cause of death has been ruled homicide by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of death was determined to be sharp force injuries.

Members of the Denville Volunteer Fire Department, the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Morris County Department of Law and Public Safety, the Denville Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson/Environmental Crimes, Major Crimes and High Tech Crimes units all participated in the investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.





A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this defendant is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Inquiries concerning this press release should be directed to Public Information Officer Meghan Knab at mknab@co.morris.nj.us or by phone at 973-829-8159.