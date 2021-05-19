Charges filed in racial attack against black man at Billerica sports bar

LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Billerica Chief of Police Daniel Rosa have announced that Jacey Bonaiuto, 44 of Billerica, was arraigned on May 17, 2021, in Lowell District Court on the charges of civil rights violation causing injury, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in connection with allegedly yelling racial slurs and assaulting a 24-year-old Black male on May 15, 2021, in Billerica.

Judge John Coffey ordered the defendant $200 cash bail with the conditions that he stays away and have no contact with the victim. The next date in this case is June 24, 2021.

On May 15, 2021, at approximately 9:19 p.m., Billerica Police responded to Playoffs Bar and Grill located in the area of 512 Middlesex Turnpike, Billerica, for a report of a fight. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 24-year-old male was allegedly waiting for a Lyft ride on the Middlesex Turnpike near the bar when the defendant reportedly started to yelled racial slurs from the patio of the restaurant at the other male. Mr. Bonaiuto allegedly threw a bottle of beer and a metallic chair at the 24-year-old male striking him. Ultimately, a physical altercation occurred during which Mr. Bonaiuto continued to use racial slurs. Officers were able to locate the defendant as he was allegedly walking away from the bar and after a subsequent investigation placed him under arrest. The victim was evaluated by paramedics and subsequently transported to an area hospital to be treated for the injuries sustained during the altercation.

“Incidents of hate-based violence have no place in our communities. These intention actions, meant to intimidate and discriminate, leave the victim and the victim’s entire community feeling fearful, vulnerable and victimized.”, said District Attorney Marian Ryan. “Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in these incidents and it is important to address them and hold accountable the perpetrators. We are committed to continuing working with legislators to close the loopholes in our statutes and increase safety for the members of our communities who are the target of hate crimes.”





This investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Billerica Police Department.