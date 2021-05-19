Demi Lovato announces they are now Non-Binary

On the official Demi Lovato Instagram page, Demi Lovato announced to the world that they now identify as non-binary. Demi, who recently came out as “pansexual” just made this statement this morning. Demi spoke of the 4th dimension of time and space, and reflected on the healing they have done. They also spoke of now being authentic and feeling true to the person they are today. Demi also said they are not an expert on this matter but looks toward coming into their truth.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖 This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox

Demi Lovato – Instagram