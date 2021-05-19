Fort Meyers meth dealer headed to prison for 19 years

Fort Myers, FL – U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Chester “Chet” Risco (36, North Fort Myers) to 19 years and 7 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. Risco had pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing the drug on September 1, 2020.

According to court documents, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI began investigating Risco after receiving a tip that he had been distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in and around North Fort Myers. During the summer of 2019, a confidential informant working at the direction of law enforcement purchased 100% pure methamphetamine from Risco on four occasions. Further investigation revealed the scope of Risco’s drug dealing activities, which involved selling multiple ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl weekly in Lee County until his arrest in March 2020.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael V. Leeman.



