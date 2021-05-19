Heroin dealer caught in Atlantic City released with a summons

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On May 17, 2021, a man with a suspended license driving an unregistered vehicle was arrested with heroin and cocaine.

At 12:05 pm, Officers Kevin Perez and William Akins conducted a motor vehicle stop in the beach block of Park Place. The driver of the vehicle, Tony Jones, could not provide any identification and his vehicle was not registered or insured. During the stop, the officers learned that Jones had a suspended driver’s license.

In addition, the temporary license plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle registration. Jones was later arrested after he was found in possession of 125 bags of heroin and more than 12 grams of cocaine. Jones’s vehicle was towed from the scene.ARRESTED: Tony Jones, 53, of Atlantic City.CHARGES: Two counts each of possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and several motor vehicle summons.

Jones was released on a summons with a future court date. Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.



