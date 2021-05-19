Get out of the way, man! Biden tells female reporter to get in front of truck so he can run her over

/

DETROIT, MI – President Joe Biden channeled his inner grandpa rage on Tuesday after test driving Ford’s new F-150 Lightning, an electric variant of the top-selling pickup truck by the company. After taking the truck for a spin, the President was asked by a reporter if he could answer a question about the Israeli crisis with the Palestinians.

“Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away, since it’s so important?” a reporter said.

“No you can’t,” the President said. “Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it.”

Biden later said, “I’m only teasing.”


He then sped off to laughter and cheers by the press pool.

“Our best test driver ever,” a Ford spokesman said.

We can only imagine if the press pool would have cheered and laughed if former President Donald Trump made such a comment to a female reporter.

Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.

Related Stories