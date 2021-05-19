Get out of the way, man! Biden tells female reporter to get in front of truck so he can run her over

DETROIT, MI – President Joe Biden channeled his inner grandpa rage on Tuesday after test driving Ford’s new F-150 Lightning, an electric variant of the top-selling pickup truck by the company. After taking the truck for a spin, the President was asked by a reporter if he could answer a question about the Israeli crisis with the Palestinians.

“Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away, since it’s so important?” a reporter said.

“No you can’t,” the President said. “Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it.”

Biden later said, “I’m only teasing.”





He then sped off to laughter and cheers by the press pool.

“Our best test driver ever,” a Ford spokesman said.

We can only imagine if the press pool would have cheered and laughed if former President Donald Trump made such a comment to a female reporter.