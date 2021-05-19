Manchester cops impound dirt bike after rash of community complaints

It’s a pandemic within the pandemic. Across America, people are taking their dirt bikes and ATV’s to the streets and causing a nuisance in the neighborhood. In Manchester, police are taking command of the problem and have impounded a motorcycle. They say it will not be the last either as the quality of life enforcement is expected to last through the summer.

This past weekend, Manchester Township Police began specialized ATV enforcement operations focusing on the residential streets. The purpose of this detail was to deter individuals from carelessly and recklessly operating ATVs on neighborhood streets throughout the day and night.

This is in direct response to the recent serious motor vehicle collisions involving ATVs and the overwhelming citizen complaints that Manchester Township Police receives on a daily basis. This illegal activity is not only extremely dangerous, but is also affecting the quality of life of many Manchester Township residents

.Officers patrolled the streets of various residential neighborhoods and enforced New Jersey Motor Vehicle Laws, as well as, Manchester Township Ordinances concentrating on any illegal ATV activity. Multiple incidents of illegal ATV activity were observed on public roadways during the weekend operation, including one ATV that drove recklessly down a residential street performing a wheelie for over 500 feet.





As a result of this past weekend’s effort, Manchester Township Police Officers issued multiple motor vehicle summonses and will continue to impound all ATVs operating illegally while on public roadways. All ATV operators who fail to stop and elude police will be charged with third-degree eluding charges.

Additional ATV enforcement operations will continue throughout the summer months. Manchester Township Police urges individuals to not operate ATVs on residential streets or on private property without written consent from the owner.