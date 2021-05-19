Mega Millions jackpot now $515 Million

TRENTON (May 19, 2021) – There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, May 18, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • • Bergen County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 394 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland;
  • • Cumberland County: Xpress Mart, 67 Oak Rd. East, Vineland; and,
  • • Union County: $.99 Cents Plus of Union, 350 Chestnut St., Union.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 50 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Eight of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 76,887 other New Jersey players took home $291,450 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 18, drawing were: 03, 05, 56, 61, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The next drawing will be held Friday, May 21, at 11:00 pm. All New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions tickets must be purchased before 10:45 pm to participate in the drawing. Mega Millions tickets cost just two dollars; by adding the Megaplier option for an extra dollar per play, players can increase their non-jackpot winnings up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 46 participating jurisdictions. Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.


