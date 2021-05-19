Mo Hill Team Says “There is No Lakewood Style Development” in Toms River, no “Vaad”

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Agents for Mo Hill candidates James Quinlisk, Jason Crispin and Maria Maruca today denied the existence of “Lakewood Style Development in Toms River”. In a blog that has ties to a blogger that has been named in DOJ and OAG lawsuits, the Hill Team propaganda machine said there is no such thing as “Lakewood Style Development”.

This comes after the Rodrick team and candidate Grace Piscopo sent out campaign mailers claiming Mo Hill’s slate of candidates support “Lakewood Style Development”.

Baruk Kaluszyner, head of the Toms River Jewish Community Council (VAAD) who has endorsed the Mo Hill slate of candidates including James Quinklisk, Maria Maruca and Jason Crispin

In question are vast tracts of North Dover woods that have been clear cut for high-density apartments that are similar to the type of overdevelopment in Lakewood being built on the town’s border with the burgeoning city.





Mo Hill’s team has also denied downtown hi-rises, shady land deals and many other questionable and unethical behaviors since being elected in 2019.

The Hill team also denies that there is such a group called the Toms River Vaad. Vaad is a Hebrew term for a council. In Toms River there does exist a Toms River Jewish Community Council (VAAD) that is run by Jewish rights political lobbyist Baruk Kaluszyner, a staunch supporter of Mayor Mo Hill and a signer of the campaign endorsement petitions circulated by the Hill team in North Dover.

The Toms River Jewish Community Council is involved in rallying voters to support Mo Hill sponsored candidates township wide and Kauszyner at an April 2021 Township Council meeting he is a political lobbyist working with the Mo Hill team. Kaluszyner, according to the township council meeting minutes claimed credit for his role in the township’s house of worship acreage reduction from 10 acres to 2 acres.

Kaluszyner later criticized Hill and is now calling for the elimination of religious zoning restrictions in Toms River.

Toms River Jewish Community Council (Vaad) notice condemning Mo Hill’s 2 acre zoning, calling for the elimination of zoning requirements for houses of worship in Toms River.