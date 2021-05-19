Phoenix firefighters rescue 22 people from stalled rollercoaster

PHOENIX, AZ -The Technical Rescue Teams from the Phoenix and Glendale Fire Departments Wednesday night safely extricated 22 people off the Desert Storm roller coaster at Castles N’ Coasters after the ride stalled approximately twenty feet above the ground. Firefighters used a high-angle belay system to safely lower each rider down. Photos by Phoenix Fire Department. Watch the video below to see the firefighter’s aerial rescue operation. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 15th.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.