Police detective’s car flips after driver runs red light

An Ocala Police Department Detective escaped a roll-over crash without injuries after his car was struck by another vehicle whose driver went through a red light. It looks like a near freak-of-nature type collision, the detective’s car flipped in the air and landed upside down, but the car was actually t-boned by a car off camera. The crash was caught on a Florida Highway Patrol dashcam.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.