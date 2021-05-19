Porsche SUV driver attempted to lure young girl in Jackson according to police

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – One day after a high profile national story about a child luring in Florida, a similar event was reported in Jackson Township that occurred on Saturday.

The Jackson Township Police Department’s Detective Bureau is seeking anyone who may have witnessed or who has any additional information on this incident.

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, P.O. Kevin Scheuerman responded to a residence located on Danielle Court on the report of a suspicious incident/possible luring incident which had taken place at approximately 6:52 pm on this date.





A 10 year old female reported that she had been playing in the front yard of her Danielle Court residence when what was described as a dark-colored SUV operated by a male driver stopped in the roadway near the yard and the male driver yelled for the juvenile to come over to the vehicle.

The juvenile then immediately ran to the house and the vehicle left the area, turning onto Pitney Lane and going in the direction of East Veteran’s Highway. The driver was described as an adult male with dark hair and a beard, holding what appeared to be a bottle of beer. A canvass of the area resulted in other residents who had observed the vehicle driving slowly through the area, at one point reportedly slowing to beep its horn at a group of residents who were in the front yard of another residence. It was described as a dark-colored Porsche SUV. A home security video showed the juvenile playing in the yard and the dark-colored SUV stopping in the street in front of the residence. The juvenile then turned and ran from the vehicle. A screenshot is attached but does not provide any further detail at this time to assist in the identification.

Anyone with additional information which can assist in identifying the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact Det. John Rodriguez at 732-928-1111 or through the department’s StopIt app.- The media and the public are reminded that any persons arrested or charged with any offenses or crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.