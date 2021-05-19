Prosecutor receives award from Sheriff, Clergy

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer received an award from the New Jersey Chapter of the National Chaplains Association in recognition of his efforts in establishing the Ocean County Chaplains Program. Prosecutor Billhimer is providing Chaplain training to local police departments in an effort to provide assistance for our citizens and law enforcement in times of crisis. Pictured are Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Joseph F. Mitchell, Chaplain Rabbi Yisroel Bursztyn, Prosecutor Billhimer, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and Chaplain Rabbi Yaakov Wenger.



