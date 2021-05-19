Report: Vintage baseball is back in New Jersey

NJ.com this week covered the return of vintage baseball in New Jersey as the state begins it’s return back to normal.

Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Back on the field after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many in-person events last year, to celebrate History Day on May 15, two historically re-created 19th Century baseball teams, The Liberty Base Ball Club of New Brunswick and the Elizabeth Resolutes played at Liberty Field at East Jersey Old Town Village. Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.Com – Youtube

