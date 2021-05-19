Rescued Senior Dog Has Miracle Babies

A pregnant pittie was rescued. She was about 7-8 years old. She was frightened and tired. The poor dog stopped eating and drinking as she was so uncomfortable. Sugar gave birth to three puppies. After a few more days of not eating, she had no milk for her puppies. At that point the puppies were brought to get round the clock feedings. They all thrived being bottle fed.

Sugar slowly came around and now is doing great. All three puppies thrived, and two of them were adopted. Sugar did a great job.

Watch the video below.

Like this story? See more like it in our Viral Videos and Daily Cute pages. Looking for something totally different? Check out OMG! Pet lovers should check out the latest Pets and Animal News.

Sick Shar Pei Rescued From Shelter Finally Gets Love Violet the Shar Pei was rescued from a shelter. She was malnourished and very scared. The foster brought her to the vet

Sick Shar Pei Rescued From Shelter Finally Gets Love Abandoned beagle puppy saved in the nick of time A woman noticed a tiny beagle puppy hiding under a car. There were no reports of any dogs giving birth in the

Abandoned beagle puppy saved in the nick of time Rescued puppy from terrible owner wanting him to be mean finds wonderful home A woman rescued three puppies from a terrible owner. They all had congenital defects and were unable to walk. The owner wanted



