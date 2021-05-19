Soccer ball sized block of ice falls from sky through roof of Florida home

PALM CITY, FL – A chunk of ice nearly the size of a small soccer ball fell from the sky and through the roof of a home in Palm City’s Danforth community. The ice crushed through the roof plywood and structural beams, splitting the wood to the ground below.

According the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, “A startling start to the morning for a homeowner in the Danforth community in Palm City after a large, solid, heavy piece of ice fell from the sky and landed on the home’s roof. The impact tore a large hole in the roof. Fortunately, it landed off to the edge of the home and crashed straight to the ground instead of inside the home. No injuries, no other reports of damage, and at this time, no clear explanation as to where it came from.”



