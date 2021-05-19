Sweet Dog addicted to Shake Shack

/

This beautiful dog is addicted to Shake Shack. Every day her mom and her take a walk. If Shake Shack is open, she loves her vanilla ice cream. LilyBug pouts if they are not open yet. Everywhere she goes, she makes friends and tries to get treats.

LilyBug also spends her time cuddling with her mom. She is such a sweet and affectionate dog, and everyone around her loves her to pieces.

Watch this cute video below

Like this story? See more like it in our Viral Videos and Daily Cute pages. Looking for something totally different? Check out OMG! Pet lovers should check out the latest Pets and Animal News.


Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.

Related Stories