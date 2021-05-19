Sweet Dog addicted to Shake Shack

This beautiful dog is addicted to Shake Shack. Every day her mom and her take a walk. If Shake Shack is open, she loves her vanilla ice cream. LilyBug pouts if they are not open yet. Everywhere she goes, she makes friends and tries to get treats.

LilyBug also spends her time cuddling with her mom. She is such a sweet and affectionate dog, and everyone around her loves her to pieces.

Watch this cute video below

