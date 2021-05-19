Three more MS-13 gang members caught trying to enter U.S. at border

EDINBURG, Texas – On Monday, Border Patrol agents arrested three migrants affiliated with known street gangs.

Yesterday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents working near Palmview, Texas, apprehended four subjects after they illegally entered into the United States. Criminal records checks revealed that a 27-year-old Mexican man traveling among them was a confirmed member of the Paisa gang.

In the afternoon near Penitas, Texas, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents assisted Penitas Police Department on a vehicle stop. Border Patrol agents determined the driver to be a citizen of El Salvador illegally present in the United States. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the McAllen Border Patrol Station for processing. Records checks revealed the 23-year-old man to being a member of the 18th Street gang.

Yesterday evening, a group of 32 migrant families entered the United States illegally near Hidalgo, Texas. Within the family groups, was a 21-year-old Salvadoran female who was later identified as a MS-13 gang member.





Border Patrol processed the subjects accordingly.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.