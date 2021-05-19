Watch: Letitia James, New York’s AG has history of threatening former President

A shocking video montage released today shows New York Attorney General pushing a Democrat conspiracy theory that former U.S. President Donald J. Trump was an illegitimate president. James threatened trump with a lawsuit while on the campaign trail to become the state’s Attorney General. Now, she has made good on her political vendetta against the president. Today, she notified Trump that she is pursuing legal charges against him.

The video below shows a nearly deranged James on the campaign trail promising to overthrow the “illegitimate president” by any means necessary once she is elected.

This is the second high level politician James has threatened since taking office. Earlier this year she filed a suit against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Trump issued the following statement: Trump says NY AG, Manhattan DA should start prosecuting real crimes after media leak





The Attorney General of New York literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me. She said that if elected, she would use her office to look into “every aspect” of my real estate dealings. She swore that she would “definitely sue” me. She boasted on video that she would be, and I quote, “a real pain in the ass.” She declared, “just wait until I’m in the Attorney General’s office,” and, ”I’ve got my eyes on Trump Tower.” She also promised that, if elected, she would “join with law enforcement and other Attorney Generals across this nation in removing this President from office,” and, “It’s important that everyone understand that the days of Donald Trump are coming to an end.”

There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation in desperate search of a crime. If this isn’t flagrant abuse of political office I don’t know what is! This is banana republic stuff right here and it’s happening in America today. pic.twitter.com/Hlfh4iNXDF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 19, 2021