Biden tells Coast Guard cadets “You’re a dull class” at graduation ceremony

NEW LONDON, CT – After his jokes fell short before the graduating class of U.S. Coast Guard cadets in a New London graduation ceremony, President Joe Biden told the cadets they were a “really dull class”. It’s not the first time Biden got upset when his jokes were not understood by members of the military. In 2016, Biden called troops serving overseas “stupid bastards”.

He later said he was just joking about the comment. C’mon man.

After saying, the Coast Guard was the hard nucleus around the Navy formed in times of war, was met with silence, Biden said, “You are a really dull class. I mean come on man is the sun getting to you?”





Biden insults our U.S. Coast Guard:



“You’re a really DULL class… come on, man!”



See it for yourself ⬇️pic.twitter.com/0nG7qNZ1pA — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 19, 2021