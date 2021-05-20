Car thief jumped into Rahway River to elude police in Kenilworth

KENILWORTH, NJ – The weather in New Jersey was beautiful on Tuesday in New Jersey, good enough to go for a swim even. That’s what happened after car thief suspect Edgardo Serranoingles, 37, of Newark fled police.
Serranoingles lead police in Union county on a pursuit after being clocked by Patrol officer Bret Byron who was conducting a speed detail. After a chase, Serranoingles ditched the car and ran into Lenape and Nomahegan Park, and was found hiding in the Rahway River.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.