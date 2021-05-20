Car thief jumped into Rahway River to elude police in Kenilworth

KENILWORTH, NJ – The weather in New Jersey was beautiful on Tuesday in New Jersey, good enough to go for a swim even. That’s what happened after car thief suspect Edgardo Serranoingles, 37, of Newark fled police.

Serranoingles lead police in Union county on a pursuit after being clocked by Patrol officer Bret Byron who was conducting a speed detail. After a chase, Serranoingles ditched the car and ran into Lenape and Nomahegan Park, and was found hiding in the Rahway River.



