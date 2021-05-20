Cheeseteak Louie’s slices into the Seaside Heights Cheeseteak scene

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – Outside of Philadelphia, the home of the cheesesteak, where tourists flock to compare Pat’s and Geno’s there’s another great cheesesteak hotspot in America. That’s the small oceanfront borough of Seaside Heights at the Jersey Shore where for decades, three cheesesteak kings have battled it out for the best steak at the Jersey Shore.

Now, they have some serious competition in startup Cheesesteak Louie’s, owned and operated by lifelong Jackson Township resident T.J. Perl. Perl set out to change the Seaside Heights cheesesteak game by abandoning the traditional chopped steaks and using slices cut fresh from slabs of rib-eye steak, sliced thin on the grill and smothered with your choice of cheese.

Perl knows the sandwich racket like the back of his hand. He managed the Jersey Mike’s in Jackson for years and grew a very loyal following for his friendliness, customer service, and dedication to putting the best possible sandwich he can on his customer’s plates. But he wanted more and this year dove into the deep end of the business by opening his own place in one of the most competitive cheesesteak markets in the world.

And he’s doing a good job of it.





He’s been wowing the crowds in his new home as the owner of Cheesesteak Louie’s on the Boulevard in Seaside Heights and he said the secret to his success is, “Making it like I’m making it for my mother.”

It’s paying off. In just two months, Perl and Cheesesteak Louie’s has built a loyal following…and did we mention his tater tots? If there was a way to put a freshly sliced rib-eye cheesesteak sandwich over the top you can add an order of his amazingly delicious tater tots and close the game out with a homemade milkshake!

Sidetracked by the tater tots. There’s more to Cheesesteak Louie’s than meets the eye.

The entire place screams Jersey Shore and why shouldn’t it? It was the former home of Barney’s Fish and Chips, the legendary twentieth-century business owned by the Loundy family. As a child, we spent many nights at Barney’s eating baskets of fish and chips or fried shrimp, complete with the army of flies that accompanied every meal. Louie’s is the first business to occupy the site that lives up to the legend and history of the spot.

Now, future generations could have a new place on the boulevard to call their home as they come down to Seaside and try, arguably the most original steak in town. It’s too bad Louie’s missed the Boulevard club scene heydeys, because you can guarantee there would have been lines out the door on Friday and Saturday nights before they all went kaput.

Don’t believe it? Next time you’re in Seaside Heights, take the ultimate cheesesteak challenge by trying Seaside Steaks, Original Steaks and the Midway Steakhouse…then head one block west and try out Cheesesteak Louie’s and let us know who you think has the best steak in Seaside Heights.

Cheesesteak Louie’s also offer’s beach delivery!

The reviews are rolling in and where’s what they say:

“The cheesesteaks were so fresh and delicious. Meat was top quality, French fries were perfectly crispy and my kids loved their milkshakes. We will definitely be back soon. On top of delicious food the staff was so nice and accommodating.” – Facebook review.

Freshly sliced ribeye steak at Cheesesteak Louie’s.

“awesome cheessteaks! Packed full, delicious bread. Best I have had. Offer other sandwiches too. They are so nice there. Never mind the boardwalk. Give this place a try, you will love it.. we will be back” – Facebook review.

“Best Cheesesteaks down at the shore! Blows all those spots out of the water. Freshly sliced ribeye not that pre made garbage. Best sandwich on the menu is The Duno. Idk what a Duno is but it must mean sexy as hell because thats what this sandwich looked like. Amazing spot amazing ppl amazing food! Go try it out!” – Yelp review.

“Great spot to grab a freshly made cheesesteak. Located a short block away from the boardwalk. The staff here is very friendly, and the cheesesteak is loaded with meat and cheese. This is a much better option than the boardwalk food. The restaurant is very clean and well kept. They have a nice outdoor dining area as well. I tried the King Louie cheesesteak, which was a great choice. Highly recommend.” – Yelp review.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.