Deputies capture suspect who attempted to kidnap Florida girl at bus stop

PENSACOLA, FL – Authorities have arrested Jared Paul Stanga, 30, has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery.
Around 7:00 am on Wednesday, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.
The girl managed to fight off her attacker and luckily, the entire ordeal was caught on video.
