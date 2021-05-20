Jersey meth mom who killed her baby and boyfriend charged for murder-for-hire plot

Camden, N.J. – A woman awaiting trial in the death of her 17-month old son and her boyfriend have been charged in a murder-for-hire plot, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

Heather Reynolds, 43, of Sicklerville and Jeffrey Callahan, 44, of Clayton, have been charged with one count of first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Reynolds is currently detained on multiple charges including first-degree Murder in the May 10, 2018, death of her son, Axel Reynolds. During the investigation into Axel’s death, detectives uncovered evidence that Reynolds and Callahan were allegedly conspiring to have another individual killed.

The two were charged following an investigation into the reported plot.





Callahan was arrested on May 18 at his home in Clayton by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division. Reynolds was charged on May 19 at the Camden County Correctional Facility. Both are awaiting detention hearings.

When she was charged for her crime, she also was charged for possession of methamphetamine.

Prosecutor report from 6-13-2019:



The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Gloucester Township Police Department reported a local woman has been indicted and arrested in the death of her eighteen-month old son. A grand jury returned an indictment today charging Heather Reynolds , age 41, with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of methamphetamine, and third-degree hindering apprehension in connection with the death of her eighteen-month old son. Law-enforcement officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child on a lawn near his residence, in the unit block of Marcia Court, Sicklerville, in Gloucester Township on May 10, 2018. The child was pronounced deceased a short time later. A post-mortem examination was conducted by Dr. Gerald Feigin of the Gloucester/Camden/Salem Medical Examiner’s Office. On June 7, 2019, Dr. Feigin ruled that the cause of the child’s death was asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide. At the conclusion of the investigation, which included extensive forensic analysis, the matter was presented to the grand jury, which returned the above-listed indictment against Heather Reynolds . Heather Reynolds was taken into custody at approximately 6:30 pm, today, in Gloucester Township. She is currently being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting a detention hearing. Camden County Prosecutor’s Office