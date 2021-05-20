Jersey Shore University Medical Center Administers 50k COVID Vaccine Dose

Photo Caption: From left, is Mae Burrell, BSN, RN-BC, Evan, Christine and Ryan.

Twin 12-year-old brothers Evan and Ryan Sutter from Jackson Township received their first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, marking the 50,000 and 50,001 doses of vaccine delivered at the academic medical center.

The brothers returned to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where they were born, for the shots. Retired registered nurse Mae Burrell, BSN, RN-BC, who came back to volunteer at Jersey Shore University Medical Center to help support COVID-19 vaccination efforts, administered the vaccine to the brothers.

Evan and Ryan were eager to receive the vaccine, when the FDA announced expanded use of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older, May 10. The twins and their mother Christine, were excited that the boys could get vaccinated, so they could enjoy the summer with their friends and said that they are also happy to return to school in the fall, meet their teachers and be with their classmates in person.





The academic medical center is part of Hackensack Meridian Health. The network has provided vaccines for nearly 600,000 New Jersey residents. Jersey Shore University Medical Center recently moved to walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments, for adults and children age 12 and over. Hours are:

Monday 9 am-5:30 pm

Tuesday 6 am-2:30 pm

Wednesday 9 am-5:30 pm

Thursday 6 am-2:30 pm

Friday 7 am-3:30 pm

Every other Saturday (Beginning May 22) 8 am-12 pm

For more information, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/covid19/.