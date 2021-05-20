Make Memories with a Unique Seafood Experience Topsail Steamer Opens Sea Isle Storefront

The family-run seafood steam pot company brings quality local seafood, easy preparation, and a fun shared experience to the dinner table with 3rd New Jersey location

SEA ISLE, NEW JERSEY – May 20, 2021 – Gather your friends and family for a unique seafood experience. Topsail Steamer will officially open its doors to Sea Isle on Friday, May 21. Its third location in New Jersey, the family-run company provides steam pots of local seafood for customers to take home, steam and eat.

Owner and founder, Danielle Mahon grew up in New Jersey and was inspired by summers at the Shore with family and friends enjoying fresh seafood and salty air. “We took the things that our family loves – fresh local seafood, mealtime ease, and memorable experiences, and today are helping families right in my home state create their own memories,” shares Mahon.

The Sea Isle Topsail Steamer has a beachy, down-to-earth vibe, and is located in the heart of downtown at 4211 Landis Ave. The storefront allows customers to come in and create their own ‘made-to-order’ Bay Bucket in minutes to take home and enjoy.





The company is hiring 10-15 employees for the new store.

How it works: Customers can choose from one of their seven Signature Bay Buckets or build their own. Each steam pot starts with a single-use bay bucket that is filled with fresh local seafood, meats, corn and potatoes and home-made seasonings. The pot comes with easy-to-follow preparation instructions. Just roll out the paper, invite friends and family, and enjoy a fresh seafood feast. They’ve got the pots. You pick the spot.

Takeout from the storefront is available noon – 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday, and pots can also be shipped nationwide to friends and family who need a taste of the beach at TopsailSteamer.com.

About Topsail Steamer

Topsail Steamer is a takeout seafood steam pot company, headquartered in Surf City, NC, with additional stores in Wrightsville Beach, NC, Ocean City, NJ Long Beach Island, NJ, and Sea Isle City, NJ. Started in 2017 by Danielle Mahon, the family-run business has grown to five physical locations and ships to all 50 states, through Goldbelly. Their seafood steam pots come in a single-use pot for people to take home, steam and eat. The Signature Bay Buckets come with a base of sweet corn, red bliss potatoes, cocktail sauce, butter and brown paper for the table, to which a range of fresh, daily-catch wild shellfish are added. Topsail Steamer offers customers three unwavering commitments: quality local seafood, easy preparation, and an experience that’s meant to be shared – bringing to life its motto, we’ve got the pots; you pick the spot. To learn more about Topsail Steamer visit, www.topsailsteamer.com. Follow Topsail at @TopsailSteamer and topsailsteamer.