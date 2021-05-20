Sick Shar Pei Rescued From Shelter Finally Gets Love

Violet the Shar Pei was rescued from a shelter. She was malnourished and very scared. The foster brought her to the vet where it was determined how underweight she really was. The dog was afraid to even be touched. As time went on, Violet slowly learned to love, and slowly started to put on weight.

She was introduced to other dogs, and eventually started to play with them.

Violet was eventually adopted to the best new family.

Watch this precious video below.





