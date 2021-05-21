Boebert mocks Bidens and Russia pipeline, a 10% cut to the big guy? Where’s Hunter?

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert today mocked the Bidens, Joe and Hunter over dad’s decision to green light the Russian Nord Stream II pipeline after shutting down his own country’s pipeline.

“There’s no harm, no foul in making way for Russia’s Nordstream 2…unless the Big Guy doesn’t get his 10% of course. By the way, where’s Hunter in this deal? I’d imagine he poked his head out of the parmesan to get involved,” Boebert joked.

Hunter Biden said he used to snort parmesan cheese while addicted to crack and emails show that Hunter once admitted that his Burisma payout was tied to a 10% cut for his father, Joe.

