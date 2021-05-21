Columbus rapper Boog latest victim of rising gun violence, murder in city

COLUMBUS, OH -On Thursday night at 6:09 pm, Columbus Police Officers were called to Mount Carmel East Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim. The victim was subsequently identified as 26-year-old Courtney Bruce.

Bruce was an aspiring rapper who went by the stage name of Boog the Bandit.

Bruce was in a car with 25-year-old Cameron Lockhart when, according to Lockhart, the couple was assaulted by a group of males armed with handguns. During the incident, several shots were fired and Bruce was fatally wounded.

Detectives believe the altercation may have occurred in the 3700 blocks of Dort Pl. Following the shooting, Lockhart drove Bruce to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 6:11pm.





Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or spolgar@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). This is the city’s 75th homicide in 2021.