Dodgy Day Trader: New Jersey Congressman moved $1 million in medical stock during pandemic

While you were locked in your house during the COVID-19 pandemic, jobless and fighting to receive your unemployment benefits Democrat Congressman Tom Malinowski was day trading medical stocks during the ups and downs of the pandemic.

That is, according to a report today by the Associated Press

Ironically, Malinowski was an early critic of elected officials buying and trading stocks and funds based on the market volatility of COVID-19, considering these officials often have the inside track on major policy shifts and announcements that could send a stock plummeting or tumbling.

“This is not the time for anybody to be profiting off of selling ventilators, vaccines, drugs, treatments, PPE (personal protective equipment), anywhere in the world,” the do as I say, not as I do Democrat said back in April of 2020.

Since early 2020, Malinowski has bought or sold as much as $1 million of stock in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response, according to an analysis of records by The Associated Press. The trades were just one slice of a stock buying and selling spree by the congressman during that time, worth as much as $3.2 million, that he did not properly disclose. Associated Press – As pandemic spread pain and panic, congressman chased profit