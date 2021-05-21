Driver charged for DUI after crashing car, leaving an unbuckled child with severe injuries

JONESBORO, GA – Clayton County police officers have issued a wanted bulletin for a woman whose car overturned, injuring an unrestrained 6-year-old.

On May 18, 2021, at approximately 10:07 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Noah’s Ark Road, Jonesboro in reference to a concerned citizen advising they heard a collision, went outside, and observed a 6-year-old child wandering and bleeding

. Upon arrival to the scene, the investigation showed the vehicle was traveled eastbound, crossed over the westbound lane, left the roadway, and overturned into the wooded area. During the investigation, suspect Jasmine Goodridge admitted to drinking wine but said she felt fine to drive. Officers also located a receipt inside the vehicle that showed Goodridge purchased alcohol 3-4 hours prior to the accident. Officers attempted to find a child restraint seat in the vehicle but did not locate one. The 6-year-old juvenile was transported to a local hospital and was rushed into emergency surgery due to the extent of the injuries. Suspect Goodridge was also transported to an area hospital for her injuries.

Goodridge was not in custody at the time she was transported to the hospital.





The Clayton County Police Department obtained warrants on Goodridge for

DUI Alcohol, Less Safe Child Endangerment by DUI, Serious Injury by Vehicle, Child Restraint, Reckless Conduct Too and Fast for Conditions