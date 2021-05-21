Fugitive MS-13 gang member wanted for sexual assault of child caught crossing border

EDINBURG, Texas – Border Patrol Agents arrest a convicted murderer and a gang member with an outstanding warrant for a sexual assault charge.

Yesterday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents responded to a large group illegally entering the United States through Hidalgo, Texas. The 71 migrants consisting primarily of families, were taken into custody and transported to the station for processing. Records checks on a 34 year old Salvadoran man, revealed an outstanding warrant for a Felony- 1st Degree- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child out of Harris County, Texas. Records also revealed the migrant to being a confirmed MS-13 gang member.

Yesterday afternoon, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents encountered a Mexican male subject by the Rio Grande after illegally entering the United States. Records checks for the Mexican national revealed a 2006 conviction for murder in Harris County, Texas. The man was subsequently sentenced to 30 years confinement and removed from the country after serving 15 years.

Border Patrol processed the subjects accordingly.





