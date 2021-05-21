Kids should not wear face masks on hot days, gym class according to Murphy executive order

Complaints are coming in about school districts forcing young students to wear facemasks outdoors in gym during hot days and now parents are concerned about the safety of their children.

According to Governor Phil Murphy’s own executive order signed last August, students should not be wearing facemasks outdoors during extreme heat. In Murphy’s executive order 175, the governor specifically outlined scenarios when students should not wear face masks.

“When the individual is exposed to extreme heat outdoors,” the order reads. “When the individual is engaged in high-intensity aerobic or anaerobic activity.”

The order also suggests students should not be wearing face masks indoors during gym class either.





“When a student is participating in high-intensity physical activities during a physical education class in a well-ventilated location and able to maintain a physical distance of six feet from all other individuals,” the order reads regarding school face mask exclusions.

You can read the full executive order here and scroll to pages 7 and 8.