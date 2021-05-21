Michigan GOP slams Governor Whitmer over ‘vacation’ to Florida during pandemic lockdown

LANSING, MI – The pandemic has put undo strains on everyone in Michigan, starting with the health emergency and ending with the extended pandemic lockdown by Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Now, it turns out while Whitmer was telling Michigan to stay at home to stop the spread, she was ‘vacationing’ in the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Michigan Republicans blasted Whitmer for sneaking out of state to visit sunny, unrestricted and free Florida while every day Michigan residents wallowed the in pandemic restrictions she left behind. Whitmer ‘canceled’ spring break for her entire state…except for herself.

She was caught taking a family trip to Florida and the state GOP slammed her for it.

“When Governor Whitmer mandated we cancel vacations and weddings to help stop Covid-19 – we did it. When forced to visit our loved ones through glass windows, as hard as it was, we listened,” the GOP said in a new ad. “If, however, you are the Governor and you really want to go see your family in Florida—because we all miss our families—then go ahead. And if you get caught, just lie.”





“If the Governor says no spring break this year, then that goes for all of us. Except of course if you are the person in the Governor’s office who is in charge of vaccine distribution, and needing a girl’s trip to Florida, then have a good time,” the GOP said. “Don’t worry about failing to fill out the state’s vaccine order, missing the deadline to get an additional 360,000 doses during a massive Covid surge. Your tan will be on point this summer. And as much as we might all want to get a condo in sunny Gulf Shores, Alabama, we should heed Whitmer’s advice. Unless you’re her public health director, while Covid cases are #1 in the nation, then bon voyage!”

Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said Republicans are off-base and that it was no vacation for the Governor down in sunny Florida.

“The governor did not go on spring break, and she has not left the state in over a month,” Leddy said. “All trips were very brief, two full days or less, closely followed public health guidelines, and were made when Michigan’s daily positivity rate was in the low single digits.”

Now, Whitmer is saying she traveled only to ‘visit her sick father’ in Florida.

“Gretchen Whitmer’s blatant display of hypocrisy is an insult to every single Michigander impacted by her lockdown orders and travel warnings,” said Ted Goodman, Communications Director of the Michigan Republican Party. “Not only did Whitmer and her top staffers vacation to Florida, but they tried to keep it a secret because for Whitmer, it’s—rules for thee, but not for me.”