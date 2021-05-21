Nancy Pelosi tells Republicans to take their Party back from Trump

As it stands now, former President Donald J. Trump is the face and power behind the Republican Party and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi doesn’t like it.

Pelosi knows that a united resurgence in the party could lead to her political demise in the 2022 midterm election, so she’s hoping “Trump Party” outsiders like Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney and others continue their fight against the party which has shunned them in recent months.

“All I say is to my Republican friends and I do have them, take back your party. This is the Grand Old Party, the party has done so much for our country. And quite frankly, many Republicans have courageously withstood the, shall we say, assault on our democracy that is going forth,” Pelosi said. “When you think of the Republicans and the courage that they’ve had, in the electoral system in our country and election decisions have been made to support the fact that the election was legitimate, many Republicans were the ones who came forward.”

Pelosi looked to ousted Republican Liz Cheney to lead the assault to take back the party, commending the 35 Republicans who voted for the Democrat led inquiry into the January 6th uprising at the U.S. Capitol.





“I think that there’s some courage that needs to be recognized in the party, certainly in our body, Liz Cheney and others,” she said. ” But it is interesting to see 35 members coming forth, I’m very proud of them. And it was a recognition that this was a bi-partisan product, negotiated in good faith.”