NJSIAA unmasks student athletes, coaches and fans at school sporting events

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The NJSIAA has unmasked student athletes after the announcement from the CDC dropping the indoor and outdoor face mask requirement. The NJSIAA oversees high school sports activities in New Jersey.

According to the NJSIAA, student athletes, coaches and fans will no longer be required to mask up during competition.

“Pursuant to Executive Order 241, individuals in outdoor public settings are no longer required to wear masks, regardless of their ability to maintain six feet of distance from other individuals or groups, and regardless of their vaccination status,” NJSIAA said in a statement. “Therefore, effective immediately, NJSIAA will no longer require spectators, coaches, officials, student-athletes and all participants involved in outdoor events to wear masks. However, member schools are permitted to impose stricter mask requirements at their discretion. NJSIAA will be updating its COVID-19 Spring Guidelines with this information.”



