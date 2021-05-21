One Bite, the Jersey Shore knows the rules as Dave Portnoy drops in for some boardwalk pizza

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy, host of the popular One Bite Pizza Review vlog watched each night by millions of people around the world dashed through the Jersey Shore on Friday stopping at multiple boardwalk and shore pizza joints.

Boardwalk pizza is an anomaly. If you head down and just pick up a slice off the street, most pizza stands on the boardwalks are 5.0 to 6.5 pizzas. If you swing by for a slice after a hot day at the beach, you can add a point to the score. If you get boardwalk pizza at 2 am when you’re shit-faced drunk after the bars close, you might rate them all in the 8.0 to 9.0 ranges, quite possibly even a 10.

Dave Portnoy on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk sporting Marcua’s merch.

With some exceptions, they are mostly what Dave calls “drunk pizza” and that’s not a dig, it’s actually a compliment. Dave stopped by several pizzerias on the Seaside Heights and Belmar boardwalks, Point Pleasant and Vic’s in Bradley Beach. It’s almost certain of all the places we know he hit, Vic’s will be his favorite because it’s his kind of pie. He also went off-boardwalk to visit Squan Tavern in Manasquan, rated among the top pizzas in Monmouth County.

The future will be bright for pizzeria who can pass Dave’s test. People will flock from all over the country to visit them if he gives a rave review.





Portnoy fan Jack Weinstein of Jackson Township caught Portnoy at the Squan Tavern in Manasquan

Portnoy drew crowds where he went today and dozens of shore residents got a chance to meet him. He took the time to take photos with his loyal following here at the Jersey Shore. In 2020, to help small businesses wrecked and struggling by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Portnoy launched the Barstool Fund which has raised $39 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s today’s episode of One Bite Pizza review (Not from the Jersey Shore).