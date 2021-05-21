Suspect charged for shooting at South Side gay, trans bar

COLUMBUS, OH – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a popular South Side gay bar.

Today, May 21, 2021, at 2:15 am, Columbus Patrol Officers were dispatched to Boscoes, at 1224 S. High St., on the report of a shooting. The suspect left prior to arrival. Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims. 32-year-old Jonathan Llanos was transported in stable condition to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot. The second victim, 47-year-old Timothy Little, had suffered a minor injury to his upper arm.

The suspect, 24-year-old Victor Lee Coles Jr., was located and arrested in front of his home at 1857 Bruck St. He was charged with two counts of felonious assault and slated at the Franklin County Jail.



