Trump says he’s bringing back his personal 757 to the American rally circuit

Now that President Trump is out of office, it’s not just the Trump Train Democrats should be worried about. The President is overhauling his personal private jet which has been in storage for 4 years and soon, he’ll be riding the Trump jet once again.

The former President said he’s fixing it up and getting it ready to once again hit the rally circuit.

“Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies. It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency,” Trump said. “It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies.”



