Watch: Hero cop lifts car with his hands to rescue woman trapped

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA – A Gloucester County deputy who was recently rewarded for saving two people from a burning fire last spring has done it again. Deputy Jon Holt recently accepted both the local and regional Top Cop Awards from the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line on February 2, 2021 for his commitment to public safety after saving the lives of 2 individuals from a burning house on the afternoon of March 24, 2020.

This month, he saved a woman from certain death after she got stuck under her car that had rolled over in a crash.

On May 7th, Deputy Holt responded to an overturned vehicle with an entrapment.

“The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof. Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Deputy J. Holt went into overdrive,” the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department said. “Through sheer will and determination due to fearing the female may succumb to her circumstance in front of her panic-stricken child, Deputy J. Holt took quick action and was able to physically lift the vehicle up enough for the driver to maneuver her head out to safety.”





Today, the department shared the remarkable body camera footage from the rescue.

Hero cop lifts car with his own bare hands to save trapped woman pic.twitter.com/dFqYYCCiiN — Shore News Network (@ShoreNewsNJ) May 22, 2021