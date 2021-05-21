Wildwood kicks off 2021 summer season with largest kite festival in North America

WILDWOOD, NJ – The Wildwoods will kick off the 2021 summer season with the 35th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, the largest kite festival in North America. This weekend-long festival features kite makers from around the world flying their most incredible colorful creations over the Wildwoods’ FREE white sandy beaches.



The Kite Festival is free to spectators, and kicks off on Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. with the Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony on the beach at Andrews Avenue, south of the Wildwoods Convention Center. Kite festivities follow with the opening of the Kite Sales Tent, a Friday night kite social, and the 9 p.m. illuminated kite fly at the Rio Grande Avenue beach behind the famous Wildwoods sign.

The Kite Festival continues Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30, starting at 9 a.m. daily with fun events geared toward introducing new folks to the sport of kiting! Join in the Kite Candy Drop, the Running of the Bols, and the Rev Meg Fly; fly a kite on the Learn to Fly Field; or watch the professional Fighter Kite Competition. Also featured are free kite exhibits and workshops on the beach.

The Wildwoods International Kite Festival Auction will be held inside the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The auction is open to the public, and many unique kites and collectibles will be up for bid.



The kite festivities conclude with the World Indoor Kite Competition at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Monday, May 31 from 9:30 a.m. – noon. Kite fliers will showcase their impressive ability to fly a kite indoors without wind, and all performances will be choreographed to music.



For additional information about the 35th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, please visit www.SkyFestivals.com.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.





