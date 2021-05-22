Drug dealer arrested in Bala Cynwyd with three pounds of crystal meth

MONGOMERY COUNTY, PA – Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Norman Cramer and Lower Merion Township Superintendent Michael J. McGrath announce the arrest of John Devivo, 56, of Bala Cynwyd, on felony drug trafficking charges related to selling methamphetamine.

On May 19, 2021, following a joint investigation involving the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, Pennsylvania State Police, Lower Merion Police and Delaware County Criminal Investigations, an arrest warrant was served on a residence on Academy Road in Bala Cynwyd, where the defendant lived with his elderly parents and other family members. Law enforcement found approximately three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $30,000, drug packaging materials, digital scales and $100,000 cash in suspected drug proceeds.

“This was a significant arrest of a major methamphetamine trafficker, and his arrest will make Montgomery County a safer place,” said DA Steele. “We are seeing an increase in methamphetamine usage in Montgomery County and in overdose deaths caused by methamphetamine and by methamphetamine adulterated with fentanyl. The message is clear: whether it’s opioids, heroin, fentanyl or methamphetamine, don’t peddle poisons in Montgomery County.”

Devivo was charged with felony Possession With Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Karen Eisner Zucker, who set bail at $250,000 cash. Devivo was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m., May 28, 2021.



