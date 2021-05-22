Honduran ‘asylum seeker’ raped 82-year-old woman in senior community

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in the over-55 retirement community of Hidden Harbor Estates have been on edge since amn woman in their community was raped by an unknown suspect with a knife, wearing a mask.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marvin Ailon-Mendoza, 20 after DNA evidence tied the illegal alien to the crime through his DNA on record from previous felonies. Mendoza entered the U.S. in 2016 seeking refuge as an asylum seeker as an unaccompanied minor when he was 16-years-old. G

He had previously been charged as a juvenile for grand theft auto and assault by strangulation. In 2019, he was charged in Stuart for exposing his genitals and masturbating in front of children.



