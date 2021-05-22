Lynn Haven woman raped, suspect in custody

LYNN HAVEN, CT – Investigators from the Lynn Haven Police Department have arrested a twenty-two year old local man on felony charges of Sexual Battery. Tyler Ray Henne was arrested after a police investigation revealed evidence that Henne had forced a local woman to engage in multiple sex acts against her will. Upon his arrest, Henne was booked into the Bay County Jail where he was to be held pending his First Appearance before a local Judge.Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other criminal acts committed by Henne is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or you may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (850) 785-TIPS.



